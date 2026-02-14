Cole Palmer's Valentine's Day getaway! Chelsea star jets off to Dubai while team-mates make Hull trip

Chelsea midfielder Palmer opted for a change of scenery on Valentine's Day, flying to Dubai with partner Olivia Holder while his team-mates secured a 4-0 FA Cup win over Hull on Friday night.

The England international did not travel with the squad and instead headed to the Middle East for a brief winter break. Holder documented the trip on Instagram, sharing photos from their hotel that quickly circulated online. One image showed Palmer appearing in the mirror reflection behind Holder as she posed holding a bouquet of roses. Another displayed a selection of gifts, including a Chanel handbag, suggesting a lavish first Valentine's Day together after the couple began dating late last year.

The pair were also reported to have spent an evening at GAL in Dubai, a high-end restaurant specialising in Turkish-Mediterranean cuisine.