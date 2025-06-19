Club World Cup Stock up, Stock Down: Liam Delap impresses for Chelsea, Jamal Musiala stuns for Bayern Munich, Trent Alexander-Arnold underwhelms in Real Madrid debut

GOAL US takes a look at who impressed and who struggled in the first round of CWC group games

The opening round of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is in the books, with game one of the Group Stage across the board completed for all 32 teams. From Bayern's 10-0 smacking of Auckland City to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal holding Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw, there have been some spectacles.

Chelsea debutant Liam Delap, PSG stalwart Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Germany star Jamal Musiala all impressed in different ways, as all three clubs took three points to begin the competition.

Opposite, though, there were questionable performances, as well. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fell flat in a scoreless draw with Egyptian side Al Ahly, and veteran forward Luis Suarez was a shadow of himself. For Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold made his long-awaited debut for Real Madrid, but it lacked flair and confidence.

Then, in what was set to be a homecoming match in front of his American fans, U.S. international Gio Reyna watched on from the bench as Borussia Dortmund drew Fluminense 0-0, going as an unused sub.

GOAL US takes looks at who's stock is up, and who's stock is down, in the first week of the CWC.

