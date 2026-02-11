Clock is ticking for Arne Slot: Liverpool run-in leaves top-five hopes and coach's job hanging by a thread

Jamie Carragher argued amid the fallout from Sunday's last-gasp loss, which came after a week's rest, that the only way Liverpool can make this season "special" is by winning a seventh European Cup, and there's no denying that Slot's side looks more suited to continental competition than the punishing Premier League. However, the Reds' issues aren't just physical; they're also clearly psychological. The one-time mentality monsters are now worryingly weak-willed, prone to collapse when the pressure really ramps up - as illustrated by the fact that they've already equalled the record for most injury-time winners conceded in a single Premier League season (four).
Given there are still 13 games to go, one certainly wouldn't be in the least bit surprised if the Reds were to take outright possession of that most unwanted of records. As Slot confessed, Liverpool have now got to the stage where they almost expect to lose in the last minute - which is both a sad and concerning state of affairs.
"The amount of times we have conceded late goals in extra time is far more than usual, is it bad luck or are we to blame?" the former Feyenoord coach wondered. "I have tried many different things, I have made defensive substitutions and the ball went in and I kept playing the same players and the ball went in, so we have tried a lot. I can say we haven't been lucky, that is definitely true. Is it then unlucky or part of who we are? That is something we can find out in the upcoming three to four months."
Essentially, Liverpool are losing faith in themselves, unsure of who they are anymore, and this ill-timed identity crisis could cost them Champions League football - which Slot conceded on Tuesday would be unacceptable.
Granted, their main top-five rivals are far from flawless, as Tuesday night's results underlined. Still, both United and Chelsea remain undefeated under their new coaches and while Unai Emery's injury-ravaged Villa have gone from eyeing a surprise title triumph to looking nervously over their shoulders, they are eight points ahead of Liverpool - which presently looks like an unbridgeable gap for a team averaging 1.52 points per game this season and, thus, on track to finish with just 59 points.
The very real fear for the Anfield faithful, then, is that if the Reds don't suddenly rediscover last season's self-belief over the next six weeks, they'll be so far behind Villa, United and Chelsea by the time May rolls around that the head-to-heads will be inconsequential.
There really is no longer any real room for error, then. "We have to be close to perfection," Slot acknowledged on the eve of the Sunderland game. But that looks unlikely when one considers that even the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are now making incredibly costly errors in defence. Of course, the coach can hardly be held accountable for individual mistakes, but while he insists that Liverpool's overall performances have improved, their results have not and, as he admitted himself, the league table never lies.
"It's always the most important reflection of where you are," Slot said on Sunday, and where Liverpool are right now is in big trouble. Champions League qualification is very much on the line - along with the manager's job.