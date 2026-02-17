Goal.com
'Yes, I stepped on him' - Man City loanee Claudio Echeverri admits to foul on Jules Kounde ahead of Girona's controversial late winner against Barcelona

Girona star Claudio Echeverri has confessed he may have fouled Jules Kounde in the buildup to Fran Beltran’s decisive goal during Monday's fiery Catalan derby. Barcelona were left fuming as the 86th-minute strike stood despite a VAR check, eventually falling to a 2-1 defeat at Montilivi. The result sees Hansi Flick's side slip two points behind Real Madrid in the title race, as Lamine Yamal's penalty miss proved costly on a night of intense controversy.

  • Echeverri’s admission amid derby chaos

    Manchester City loanee Echeverri played a central role in a controversial late winner for Girona. With the match poised at 1-1, the Argentine youngster challenged Kounde, leading to Beltran firing home the decisive goal in the 86th minute. Despite furious protests from theBlaugrana bench and a subsequent VAR review, the officials allowed the goal to stand, sealing a famous victory for the hosts.

    The match had earlier seen Yamal miss a golden opportunity to put Barcelona ahead, striking the base of the post from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time. Although Pau Cubarsi opened the scoring with a looping header, Thomas Lemar equalised almost immediately, setting the stage for the late drama. Echeverri’s admission after the final whistle has only added fuel to the fire of Barcelona's frustration following a difficult week for the Catalan giants.

    Echeverri himself was candid when speaking to the press, acknowledging that contact was made with the French defender during the high-speed transition. "Yes, I stepped on Kounde’s foot, but I was running at speed and didn’t do it on purpose," he admitted. “If the referee had given it as a foul, I would have understood.”

    Title race blow and relegation relief

    This defeat marks a significant shift in the Spanish league title race, as Barcelona now find themselves trailing arch-rivals Real Madrid by two points. Having recently suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey, back-to-back losses have raised serious questions about the mental fortitude of Flick's side. The lack of clinical finishing, epitomised by Yamal’s uncharacteristic struggles, has handed the momentum back to the capital.

    For Girona, these three points represent a massive lifeline in their fight against the drop. By ending a three-game winless run, Michel’s side has moved five points clear of the relegation zone and up to 12th in the table. 

    While Girona manager Michel argued that the play did not warrant a review because it occurred during a fast break, the admission from the offending player suggests a breakdown in the communication between the pitch and the VAR booth. This incident is likely to dominate the headlines as Barcelona attempts to regroup for their upcoming clash against Levante.

  • Managers clash over controversy

    Michel was quick to defend the integrity of the victory, urging critics not to focus solely on the late controversy. "To dwell on one play after the spectacle we witnessed seems to diminish the quality of football," he told reporters. He characterised the match as a "fantastic spectacle" and one of the best performances of his coaching career, emphasising that his team’s hard work deserved the points regardless of the singular incident involving Kounde.

    Michel also took the opportunity to praise standout performer Daley Blind as well as Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia. He described Blind’s performance as a "masterclass" in defending against high-pressing teams and credited Garcia for being "Barca's best player" during the early stages of the match. According to Michel, the victory serves as a "turning point" for a club that wasn't even expecting to take points off the league leaders.

    Barca coach Flick refused to focus on the controversial decision, saying he would not use it as an excuse for his team's loss. "What do you think? A foul, right? No need to say anything more," he said, later adding: "If we had played well, I could criticize the decision... but I don't want it to be used as an excuse."

  • Milestones and missed opportunities

    Cubarsi’s opening goal was a landmark moment for the teenage defender, marking his first-ever goal in La Liga. At just 19 years old, he continues to be one of the few bright spots in a defensive unit that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks. However, his milestone was overshadowed by the fact that Barcelona failed to keep a clean sheet for the fourth consecutive game across all competitions.

    Yamal’s penalty miss adds to a growing statistical anomaly for the young winger, who has been otherwise sensational this season. This was the first time in his professional career that he has failed to convert from the spot in a senior match. 

    A crucial fortnight for Flick

    Barcelona now faces a gruelling mental recovery period as they watch Real Madrid attempt to extend their lead to five points against Osasuna. With no midweek games scheduled, Flick has the luxury of time but the burden of immense scrutiny. The upcoming fixture against Levante is now a "must-win" if they are to prevent a mid-season collapse from spiralling into a full-blown crisis, especially with the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final looming.

    Girona will look to build on this momentum as they travel to face mid-table opposition in their quest to mathematically secure safety. The development of Echeverri remains a key narrative for the City Football Group as he continues to acclimate to European football.

