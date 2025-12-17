Getty Images Sport
Christian Pulisic set to be joined by Premier League flop at AC Milan in shock transfer as desperate search for new striker nears conclusion
Fullkrug's West Ham nightmare
The Germany international joined West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024 for a transfer fee of £27 million. Fullkrug, who was brought in to add firepower to the Hammers' attack, has struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League, finding himself marginalised and frequently criticised for a lack of output.
With zero goals to his name in the 2025-26 campaign and his confidence visibly drained, both the English club and the player appear ready to cut their losses. For AC Milan, however, Fullkrug’s specific skillset remains attractive. Allegri has been forced to improvise in attack recently due to an injury to Santiago Gimenez, who has been sidelined with an ankle problem for the last six games.
While Christopher Nkunku and Pulisic have filled in admirably, neither offers the physical reference point that Allegri’s systems traditionally rely upon. The Italian manager has been vocal about the need for a striker who can battle with Serie A defenders and provide a different dimension against deep-lying defences.
Milan's striker search nears ending
According to Fullkrug's agent, Thorsten Wirth, Fullkrug had made up his mind to leave the Hammers, as he recently said: "Looking back, you have to say the transfer didn't work out. There's no point in sugarcoating it. It could make sense to change something there."
The BILD now reports that Milan have shown concrete interest in the striker and have even submitted a formal offer, which West Ham are monitoring. The deal includes an initial loan move in January with an option to make it permanent next summer.
The 32-year-old striker has reached a personal agreement with the Serie A giants, who have agreed to cover his full salary during the loan spell. Now, everything depends on the Hammers whether they give thumbs up to the deal.
Milan will face competition from fellow Serie A side
Earlier, reports emerged that Fullkrug could head back to the Bundesliga and join Wolfsburg in January after struggling at West Ham, however, BILD now claims that a move to Germany has been ruled out. In Serie A, other than AC Milan, AS Roma are also keen on signing the forward.
Is Pulisic leaving AC Milan?
Pulisic has been linked with a move away from San Siro as Manchester United have been advised to explore a transfer move for the USMNT star, with the AC Milan talisman being told that he could become one of the most famous American players ever if he moved to Old Trafford.
Former Red Devils defender Paul Parker, speaking in association with gambling portal British Gambler, told GOAL: “I can see that. He is another player that went to Chelsea. He didn’t wear the No.9 shirt but was one of those forwards that went to Chelsea at that given time and it just doesn’t work out. They live in the world of [Didier] Drogba. They have every right to do that, because even now he has been the best lone striker in the Premier League. No-one else has eclipsed him for what he gave as a No.9. No-one else is using their No.9, as a lone striker, in that way to play off. If you wanted someone to run behind, he would do that. If you wanted someone to bully people and stop them, he would do that job. No-one else does that. When you look at him [Pulisic] you see someone that has got ability one-on-ones, can go either flank, beat somewhere there, but is just as good in the middle.
"He moves across and you don’t have to ask him to run. When I saw his name pop up, he’s been having a good time in Milan. You look at that and bringing someone from the Italian league, but he needed to get away from Chelsea. When leaving Chelsea, it doesn’t matter what you say about him, to leave there and go to AC Milan, straight away you are thinking Franco Baresi and all of those players and that team they had in the 90s. It’s a great move, what a great place to go. Opportunity to come back to the Premier League with Manchester United - wow, he would be one of the most famous American footballers ever with that behind him on his CV. I wouldn’t put that to bed. I would try and keep that once alive for someone like that. Yes, you have got another forward in [Benjamin] Sesko, but there is nothing wrong with having two. The one thing about Pulisic is that he can go and do another job. He has got that bit he can do on the wings as well. I’m happy with that one."
