Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago BullsGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic shows off his obsession with Football Manager on social media

Major League SoccerJuventus

Vucevic has taken his competitive spirit from the court to the digital pitch, showing his prowess in the popular football simulation game

  • Vucevic revealed his Football Manager obsession on social media
  • The Bulls center manages virtual teams during road trips and off-seasons
  • He has been documenting his FM journey since 2015 on X/Twitter
