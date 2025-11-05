Chelsea's trip to Qarabag marred by racist incident during Youth League match as Azerbaijani side send apology

Chelsea's youngsters ultimately eased to a 5-0 win over their Qarabag counterparts on Wednesday afternoon, but it took until the hour mark for the west London side to find the breakthrough in Azerbaijan. Sol Gordon opened the scoring for the Blues, before a quick-fire brace from Jesse Derry saw Chelsea dominate in the final 30 minutes.

Shumaira Mheuka and Frankie Runham added Chelsea's fourth and fifth late on to reflect their dominance over Qarabag. The Blues have now scored 19 goals in their opening four Youth League matches to leave them top of the league phase having won all four games so far.

However, victory over Qarabag was marred by alleged racist abuse from the home support after Gordon's opener. Ukrainian referee Dmytro Kubriak stopped the match for a few minutes following complaints from the Chelsea players, and while it looked as though the match would be abandoned, the English side finished the game and put the hosts to the sword.