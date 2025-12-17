+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sam Kerr Lucy Bronze Chelsea Women 2025
Jude Summerfield

Chelsea women's player ratings vs Wolfsburg: Lucy Bronze and Sam Kerr step up to secure automatic quarter-final qualification in come-from-behind Champions League win

Chelsea secured a place in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals as they came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 2-1 on Wednesday. Alexandra Popp had given the German hosts the lead before Lucy Bronze and Sam Kerr headed the visitors to victory, ensuring they will skip the knockout phase play-off and head straight into the last eight.

Chelsea headed into their trip to Germany knowing they had already booked themselves a place in the knockouts, but they still needed a positive result to ensure automatic progression. Things didn't start well for the visiting Blues, however, as a defensive howler allowed veteran striker Popp to score the opener, but Lionesses star Bronze came up clutch to head in the equaliser. By the hour mark, Chelsea were sat in fourth - the final automatic qualification place - with results elsewhere going their way.

In the end they didn't need help from other teams as they found the winner they needed to seal a place in the top four when Kerr headed in her first goal in over a month to hand Sonia Bompastor's side the points, though the visitors did have to survive a few late scares - including a shot coming back off the crossbar - before they could celebrate both the victory and finishing third in the league phase.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from AOK Stadion...

  • FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-CHELSEAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Livia Peng (4/10):

    Gave the ball away shortly before Popp put Wolfsburg ahead. Later did well to push Linder's drive over the bar.

    Lucy Bronze (9/10):

    Nervy moment early on as VAR checked a challenge, though she was let off the hook. Then blocked a shot on the line and slid in to keep another effort out before hauling Chelsea level with a header. The Blues' best player on the night.

    Mille Bright (3/10):

    Looked both short of confidence and off the pace, picking up a booking.

    Naomi Girma (6/10):

    Some important defensive interactions, doing well on occasion to bail her side out of danger.

    • Advertisement
  • VfL Wolfsburg v Chelsea FC Women - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ellie Carpenter (5/10):

    Created a couple of opportunities before coming off early in the second half.

    Erin Cuthbert (7/10):

    Bagged an assist when Bronze headed in her corner. 

    Lauren James (4/10):

    Didn't ever really establish herself in central midfield and was brought off at the interval, perhaps with a knock.

    Keira Walsh (7/10):

    Typically composed in the middle of the park but worryingly seemed to pick up an injury, leading to her withdrawal.

    Sandy Baltimore (6/10):

    Lashed an early shot into the side-netting. Created a few openings and worked hard out wide.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-CHELSEAAFP

    Attack

    Sam Kerr (7/10):

    Almost turned in a Baltimore cross at the back post. Later got on the scoresheet with a loopy header.

    Alyssa Thompson (7/10):

    Looked nice and sharp in the early exchanges. So nearly scored at the start of the second half but saw her strike hit the outside of the post.

  • VfL Wolfsburg v Chelsea FC Women - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Sjoeke Nusken (6/10):

    Put in a couple of robust challenges after her introduction.

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (7/10):

    Great cross for Kerr to put Chelsea 2-1 ahead.

    Niamh Charles (6/10):

    Added some good defensive industry as Chelsea closed the game out.

    Wieke Kaptein (6/10):

    Had a couple of good opportunities to score but couldn't take them.

    Aggie Beever-Jones (5/10):

    On for the last 10 minutes but was mainly helping out in her own half.

    Sonia Bompastor (6/10):

    Made a couple of good changes to change the momentum. Will be pleased to have got the job done and secured a top-four place.

