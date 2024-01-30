Chelsea women player ratings vs Paris FC: USWNT star Mia Fishel responds to Mayra Ramirez signing with fine goal while Fran Kirby also impresses in comfortable win as Emma Hayes' final-season Champions League dream continues

Goals from the United States forward and the England star helped the Blues remain unbeaten in the UWCL as they prepare for the knockout rounds

Goals from Fran Kirby and Mia Fishel saw Emma Hayes and Chelsea move into the next phase of their Champions League dream on a high as the Blues ended the group stage unbeaten, defeating a giant-killing Paris FC side 4-0 to preserve that record ahead of the knockout rounds.

It's Hayes' last chance to win this competition with the club as she prepares to take on the role as the United States women's national team head coach later this year and Kirby, a player she signed some nine years ago from Reading, broke the deadlock in Chelsea's final group-stage fixture with a clinical header.

Paris, in need of a win to progress with the English champions to the knockout rounds, ramped up the pressure after that goal but instead it was their visitors who would add to the scoreline before half time, Fishel this time heading home an effort that star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was visibly frustrated to have let evade her.

Chelsea's third goal was even more disappointing for the hosts, though, some defensive chaos allowing Guro Reiten to round off the scoring from the bench and the Norwegian added an assist to her impressive cameo, too, when her corner was headed home by compatriot Maren Mjelde in the final minutes.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stade Charlety in Paris...