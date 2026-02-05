Chelsea and West Ham charged for mass brawl during Premier League classic which saw Jean-Clair Todibo dismissed for violent conduct

The FA has wasted little time in responding to the disorder that overshadowed the final moments of the weekend's fixture. In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the governing body confirmed that both London clubs are in the dock for a breach of FA Rule E20.1. The charges relate to the failure of both teams to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute of the match.

While Chelsea have been charged with failing to prevent "improper and/or provocative" behaviour, the charge levied against West Ham is notably more severe. The Hammers are accused of failing to ensure their players did not behave in an "improper and/or provocative and/or violent" manner, a distinction that highlights the physical aggression shown by their contingent.

Both clubs have been given until Friday to provide their respective responses. Given the high-profile nature of the incident and the clear video evidence involved, it is expected that both sides will face substantial financial penalties.