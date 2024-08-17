Chelsea season preview 2024-25: Enzo Maresca's expensively assembled side are complete unknown quantities - but Blues must make fast start to avoid a crisis

The Blues do not inspire much confidence after another bewildering summer under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership

It's deja vu at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are back to square one after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last season, despite the significant progress his side made in the second half of 2023-24.

Enzo Maresca is the latest head coach to be plonked in the hotseat, with the Pep Guardiola disciple hired after - somewhat unconvincingly - guiding Leicester City back to the Premier League at the first time of asking by winning the Championship.

It's been another summer of significant upheaval as the club continues to splurge tens of millions of pounds on a raft of new young, unproven players, while plenty of homegrown talent has been ruthlessly sold off or put in the shop window.

The combination of a new coach and yet more turnover of playing staff makes Chelsea an unknown quantity once again, but pre-season performances and results do not bode well for the new campaign.