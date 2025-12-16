Chelsea reject Cardiff request ahead of cup clash as £19m star is excluded from squad

Kellyman joined Cardiff on a season-long loan from Chelsea in September to gain first-team experience after recovering from a serious hamstring injury, and will be forced to watch the match from the stands. While FA and Premier League rules explicitly prohibit loanees from facing their parent clubs, the EFL Cup regulations allow for this possibility if special dispensation is given. The decision is a common practice in the EFL, despite rules allowing a parent club to grant written permission.

Kellyman has been a key player for the League One leaders this season, making 17 appearances and scoring two goals. He expressed his desire to play against his parent club, calling it a "great opportunity to play against some world class players," but has had to accept the decision. Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy will have to navigate the cup tie without the 20-year-old forward as his team, the lowest-ranked left in the competition, look to upset the Blues.