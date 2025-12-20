+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Chelsea draw at NewcastleGetty/Goal
Richie Mills

Chelsea ratings vs Newcastle: Reece James to the rescue! Blues captain sparks comeback after Malo Gusto and Alejandro Garnacho flop in first-half horror show

Reece James's world-class free-kick paved the way to an unlikely 2-2 comeback draw for Chelsea after a horror first half at Newcastle United. A brace inside the opening 20 minutes from Nick Woltemade put the Magpies in control but a much-improved second half salvaged the Blues a point. Captain James led by example with his stunner before Joao Pedro ensured a thrilling game ended in a stalemate on Saturday.

On the same ground that may have precipitated Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea career taking a nosedive after a petulant red card during a defeat in May, Cole Palmer tried to settle the away side's nerves with an audacious lob that just nestled on the roof of the net. However, they fell behind in the fourth minute when Robert Sanchez brilliantly denied Anthony Gordon before Woltemade fired in a close-range rebound. The Spanish goalkeeper was called into action again when he tipped over a fierce strike from Gordon as the Blues struggled with the hosts' early intensity. The visitors could not live with Eddie Howe's men, and in the 20th minute it was 2-0 when the on-fire Gordon's pinpoint cross was deftly flicked home by Woltemade. Pedro Neto looked to have reduced his side's arrears but he inadvertently handballed the ball into the net to cap off a first 45 where Chelsea were outfought and out-pressed.

But the second half was a different story. Chelsea needed a response after the break and they got it when James bent in a stunning 30-yard free-kick in the 49th minute. After Trevoh Chalobah escaped conceding a penalty for a barge on Gordon, Pedro pounced on a mistake from Malick Thiaw and then slotted the ball underneath Aaron Ramsdale 24 minutes from time. Both teams pushed for a winner, with Harvey Barnes flashing a well-hit volley just wide late on. Fourth-placed Chelsea may feel this was a point gained rather than two points dropped after they looked down and out but head coach Enzo Maresca will be concerned by their first-half display.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from St James' Park...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-CHELSEAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (7/10):

    Was, arguably, the only player to head into the break with any credit as he made some excellent stops but to no avail. The Spaniard bagged a superb assist for Chelsea's second with a long-range pass.

    Malo Gusto (4/10):

    Has had a good year or so for Chelsea but this was not one of his better games. Really struggled to handle the flying Gordon.

    Wesley Fofana (6/10):

    Gave Woltemade half a yard for the big German's second goal and it cost them. Looked more comfortable as the match wore on.

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    Swung and missed an attempted clearance for Woltemade's opener, and was very lucky not to concede a penalty for a shoulder barge on Gordon.

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    Much like many of his team-mates, the left-back was a lot more effective in the second half as Chelsea got back into the contest.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-CHELSEAAFP

    Midfield

    Reece James (8/10):

    Was so rushed for time in the first half but bent in a brilliant long-range free-kick to kickstart hopes of a comeback. Continued to play well at right-back after Gusto went off, particularly when he made a last-ditch challenge to deny Harvey Barnes. Without him, they would have got nothing.

    Moises Caicedo (6/10):

    For the majority of the first half, he was anonymous as the game passed him by. But as the game swung in Chelsea's favour, he improved.

    Cole Palmer (6/10):

    His touch and distribution was a bit sloppy by his lofty standards. Improved a bit but this contest didn't bring the best out of him.

  • Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (6/10):

    Showed a couple of nice touches but allowed Gordon too much space and time to whip in a cross for Newcastle's second. Worked tirelessly, mind.

    Joao Pedro (7/10):

    Not much stuck for the former Brighton man in the first half but he took his goal well. Arguably needs more support in attack.

    Alejandro Garnacho (5/10):

    Ran a lot but was a bit like a headless chicken in the first half and struggled to get a tune out of Lewis Miley. Plus, he could have been sent off for a careless challenge before the interval. Not his best day.

  • Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    Helped give Chelsea's midfield a bit more structure and control. 

    Andrey Santos (5/10):

    Didn't do a great deal off the bench. 

    Enzo Maresca (7/10):

    Tactically, Newcastle swarmed all over Chelsea, and in midfield, they looked so unbalanced. But his half time team talk did wonders as they emerged as a completely different team, as Newcastle faded. If they want to challenge for the league, they cannot repeat first half performances like that.

