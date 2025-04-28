This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Chelsea pre-season 2025: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Premier LeagueChelsea

Complete guide to the Blues' pre-season preparations, including friendlies and training camps, ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Enzo Maresca is set to embark on his second pre-season as Chelsea head coach, aiming to instil his tactical philosophy and rejuvenate the squad ahead of the 2025–26 campaign.

After a mixed season, Maresca will be eager to build momentum and consistency. The upcoming pre-season tour offers a prime opportunity to integrate new signings, refine strategies, and prepare for the challenges ahead.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Chelsea's pre-season plans for the 2025–26 season.

