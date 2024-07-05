Chelsea pre-season 2024: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

The Blues have appointed a new boss following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino - here's everything you need to know about their pre-season.

Chelsea will begin life under a new manager following Mauricio Pochettino's decision to leave Stamford Bridge by mutual consent after just one year in charge.

In 2023-24, the Blues finished the Premier League season in sixth spot and, besides a semi-final exit at the FA Cup, they were runner-up to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

They will compete in the Europa Conference League play-off round this season, having failed to qualify for the Europa League after Manchester United won the FA Cup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Chelsea's pre-season plans ahead of the 2024-25 season, plus ticket information, where to watch games live and more.