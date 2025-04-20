Chelsea player ratings vs Fulham: The Blues aren't done yet! Pedro Neto stunner keeps Enzo Maresca's side in Champions League qualification race after teen star Tyrique George gets Cole Palmer & co. out of jail

The Stamford Bridge outfit completed a brilliant late comeback in the west London derby to keep their top-five hopes alive

Chelsea kept their hopes of securing a return to the Champions League alive as Pedro Neto's stoppage-time strike completed a come-from-behind, 2-1 win for the Blues over local rivals Fulham on Sunday.

Fulham, who were dominant throughout but simply lacked a cutting edge, had the ball in the net within five minutes against a disjointed Chelsea side, as Andreas Pereira turned the ball home, but Ryan Sessegnon was offside in the build-up. In the 20th minute, however, the Cottagers did score, with Alex Iwobi slamming a superb low finish into the bottom corner.

Ten minutes after the resumption of the second half, Neto had a huge chance to equalise, but his effort from 10 yards out was well-saved by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The hosts enjoyed a degree of comfort throughout the second half until Enzo Maresca chose to substitute striker Nicolas Jackson and replace him with 19-year-old Tyrique George, who pulled the Blues level with a fine strike from the edge of the box in the 83rd minute. And Neto then scored a superb winner in injury time, spinning and powering a brilliant half-volley into the roof of the net, earning Chelsea three points in what can be fairly termed as a smash-and-grab victory.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Craven Cottage...