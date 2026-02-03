Goal.com
Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal: Liam Rosenior's gamble fails as Blues miss out on Carabao Cup final despite excellent Trevoh Chalobah and Joao Pedro performances

Chelsea missed out on a place in the Carabao Cup final as they failed to find a breakthrough in the second leg of their semi-final with Arsenal before eventually losing 1-0 on Tuesday to fall to a 4-2 aggregate defeat. The Blues defended resolutely and had the better of the game in the second half, but couldn't create enough opportunities before Kai Havertz put the tie to bed in stoppage time.

Liam Rosenior deployed a back three in a bid to keep the game tight, and it was just that during the first half as chances proved to be at a premium. Robert Sanchez was forced into one save when he pushed away Piero Hincapie's curling effort from the edge of the box, while Enzo Fernandez produced a similar strike shortly before half-time that was parried by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Estevao, Cole Palmer and - latterly - Alejandro Garnacho were introduced by the visitors after the break, but opportunities to score remained few and far between. Fernandez fired a couple of efforts over the bar while Wesley Fofana flicked a corner wide of the near post, but the Blues couldn't find the equaliser they needed in the tie. It was instead left to Havertz to finish the job for the hosts, as he rounded Sanchez to score against his former club with the final kick of the match.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Emirates Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    Got a strong hand to Hincapie's first-half effort and showed good composure on the ball even when pressed.

    Wesley Fofana (7/10):

    Used his pace well to cover in behind and oozed quality in most of what he did as part of both a back three and back four.

    Trevoh Chalobah (8/10):

    Won his battle up against Gyokeres comprehensively. Got his head on everything and never looked uncomfortable at the heart of the Blues' backline.

    Jorrel Hato (6/10):

    Looked a little nervy when in possession but was much more solid defensively knowing he had extra cover around him. Replaced on the hour mark when Rosenior changed system.

    Midfield

    Malo Gusto (5/10):

    Got up and down the right-hand side well but a couple of errors opened the door for Arsenal to launch attacks. Battled back well to block Martinelli's first-half shot after allowing the Brazilian to get in behind. Booked for simulation.

    Moises Caicedo (6/10):

    Kept Chelsea ticking over in midfield and pressed well when the opportunity arose.

    Andrey Santos (6/10):

    Didn't really put a foot wrong albeit without offering much in terms of incisive passing when in possession.

    Marc Cucurella (7/10):

    Battled with Madueke all night in what was an evenly-matched fight. Caused more problems in attack after the switch to a back four. Fine block denied Gabriel from opening the scoring with a header.

    Attack

    Liam Delap (4/10):

    Never looked wholly comfortable playing wide on the right, but at least put in a shift before coming off on the hour mark.

    Joao Pedro (8/10):

    Some of his hold-up play up against Saliba was outstanding as he dragged the Blues up the pitch. Dribbled well but couldn't get a sight of goal to complete an excellent performance.

    Enzo Fernandez (6/10):

    Came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when he forced Kepa into a save. Worked tirelessly in an unfamiliar role for an hour before dropping back into midfield.

    Subs & Manager

    Estevao (6/10):

    Had a couple of bright moments in his 30-minute cameo but couldn't create anything of note.

    Cole Palmer (4/10):

    Couldn't provide the attacking thrust Chelsea required. Free-kick that hit the wall from 20 yards summed up his showing.

    Alejandro Garnacho (4/10):

    Only given 20 minutes despite his first-leg heroics and couldn't offer much off the left.

    Josh Acheampong (N/A):

    On for Gusto late on.

    Liam Rosenior (5/10):

    His plan worked in as much as Chelsea stayed in the tie until the bitter end, but without a goal to show for it, the gamble ultimately failed.

