Trevoh-Chalobah(C)Getty Images
Gill Clark

Chelsea name Trevoh Chalobah asking price following pre-season tour snub with three Premier League clubs interested

Trevoh ChalobahChelseaTransfersPremier League

Chelsea have named their price for Trevoh Chalobah after leaving the defender out of their pre-season tour squad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chalobah snubbed by new boss Enzo Maresca
  • Blues have now named price for defender
  • Three Premier League clubs already interested
Article continues below