Chelsea's stance on appointing Jurgen Klopp or Zinedine Zidane after bombshell Enzo Maresca exit - revealed

Italian tactician Maresca, who oversaw Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs in 2025, was relieved of his duties on New Year’s Day. The 45-year-old took in 92 games at the helm, winning 55, but angered club officials with some of his behaviour.

A statement announcing his sudden departure read: "Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the Uefa Conference League and the Fifa Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future."