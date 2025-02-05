Chelsea duo Lauren James and Naomi Girma front new Nike boot release after Lionesses and USWNT stars helped design fresh Tiempo and Mercurials to celebrate women's football
Chelsea duo Lauren James and Naomi Girma have fronted a new Nike boot release, helping with the design of the fresh Tiempo and Mercurials.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- New set of Tiempo, Mercurial and Phantom boots hit the stands
- James & Girma front product launch
- Footballers hailed the design details and comfort of the boots