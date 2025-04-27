Jadon Sancho Jamie Gittens Chelsea Borussia DortmundGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Chelsea could cash in on Man Utd loanee Jadon Sancho immediately as Blues step up transfer interest in cut-price Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens

J. SanchoJ. GittensChelseaBorussia DortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfers

Chelsea are planning on offloading Jadon Sancho immediately after signing him from Manchester United, as they step up their interest in Jamie Gittens.

  • Chelsea to go through with Sancho buy obligation
  • Will sell the England winger immediately for profit
  • Blues interested in signing Dortmund's Jamie Gittens
