FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-BARCELONAAFP
Calum Preston Kelly

Why Chelsea & Arsenal target Jamie Gittens could be available for absolute bargain price as Borussia Dortmund sweat on transfer fee - explained

J. GittensBorussia DortmundTransfersBundesligaArsenalChelsea

Jamie Gittens could be on the move in a cut-price deal this summer, all depending on one major factor.

  • Release clause depends on where Dortmund finish in the Bundesliga
  • Gittens has admirers at Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona
  • Dortmund will hope to get good price for talented winger
