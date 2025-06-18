Championship PFA Players' Player of the Year nominees: England goalkeeper James Trafford and Leeds star Dan James make six-man shortlist after inspiring Premier League promotions
England's James Trafford and Leeds winger Dan James are among six Championship stars shortlisted for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.
- England star nominated for PFA award
- Ex-Manchester United winger also shortlisted
- Four of six nominees have been promoted