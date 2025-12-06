Charlton 'devastated' after fan tragically dies following medical emergency in the stands that saw Championship game abandoned

Other message of support have been sent to Charlton following Saturday's tragic events at The Valley.

Millwall posted on X: "Everyone at Millwall is deeply saddened by this news. Our love and condolences are with the supporter’s family and friends, as well as everybody at Charlton Athletic."

The EFL added: "Our deepest condolences go out to the supporter's family, friends and all @CAFCofficial at this incredibly difficult time."