This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport CF Montreal and USMNT defender George Campbell reportedly in talks with West Bromwich Albion over summer transfer USA G. Campbell Transfers CF Montreal West Bromwich The U.S international could be the latest American to move to the Championship ahead of a push for a 2026 World Cup roster spot Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below George Campbell linked with West Brom transfer

Center back has one cap with USMNT

Defender has made 116 senior appearances in MLS

Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now