Cesc Fabregas tells Alvaro Morata to 'change careers' after Chelsea flop sent off for Como

Fabregas told reporters: “Provocation is part of football. Those who don’t tolerate provocation have to change careers.

“He’s an experienced player, I expect more from him, because the line between winning and losing is very thin.

“I don’t like excuses. We have to play our own game. What others say shouldn’t matter to us.”

Former Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Fabregas continued on his side’s defeat to Fiorentina: “I’m annoyed that I wasn’t able to help the boys understand the importance of the game. I showed them my experience as a footballer during the week, maybe too much, but it wasn’t enough. We’re a young team.

“It wasn’t a football match in the second half. Leaving that aside, the game has to be won with the right motivation and energy.

"I feel bad as a coach, because I wasn’t able to convey this to my players today. Maybe it was in our heads. We made a mistake in our attitude, we have to show more desire. I didn’t like the first half very much, the second half, I repeat, wasn’t a game of football."