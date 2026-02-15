Getty Images Sport
Cesc Fabregas tells Alvaro Morata to 'change careers' after Chelsea flop sent off for Como
Morata madness as striker sent off for 60-second meltdown
Morata was introduced for Como – where he is currently on loan from AC Milan – in the 57th minute with his side 2-0 down in the Serie A encounter at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. With Como seeking a European place while Fiorentina battle relegation, the home side halved the deficit in the 77th minute through Fabiano Parisi’s own goal before Morata’s madness took over and decided the outcome.
The 33-year-old talked himself into his first booking of the match in the 88th minute before taking things further just 60 seconds later, putting his head towards Luca Ranieri off the ball to send the Fiorentina ace to the ground. Morata earnt himself a second yellow card and dismissal with mere minutes remaining in the game.
Fabregas was, understandably, furious with his former Chelsea team-mate Morata at the final whistle and questioned the player’s mindless sending off in his side’s costly defeat.
Fabregas tells Morata to 'change careers' after costly sending off
Fabregas told reporters: “Provocation is part of football. Those who don’t tolerate provocation have to change careers.
“He’s an experienced player, I expect more from him, because the line between winning and losing is very thin.
“I don’t like excuses. We have to play our own game. What others say shouldn’t matter to us.”
Former Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Fabregas continued on his side’s defeat to Fiorentina: “I’m annoyed that I wasn’t able to help the boys understand the importance of the game. I showed them my experience as a footballer during the week, maybe too much, but it wasn’t enough. We’re a young team.
“It wasn’t a football match in the second half. Leaving that aside, the game has to be won with the right motivation and energy.
"I feel bad as a coach, because I wasn’t able to convey this to my players today. Maybe it was in our heads. We made a mistake in our attitude, we have to show more desire. I didn’t like the first half very much, the second half, I repeat, wasn’t a game of football."
Ex-Chelsea flop Morata struggling in Como loan spell
A journeyman player in the truest sense of the word, Morata has played for some of the biggest clubs across Europe while struggling to find himself a long-term home.
The former Chelsea flop signed for a then-record £70million ($95.5m) fee from Real Madrid in 2017 but managed just 24 goals and six assists in 72 appearances, struggling to adapt to the Premier League and eventually moving on to Atletico Madrid two years later.
Currently on his second loan spell away from AC Milan, Spain Euro 2024-winning captain Morata has largely played understudy to Tasos Douvikas at Como and has managed just one goal and two assists in 18 appearances in all competitions. His latest exploits in getting himself sent off and costing his side are unlikely to help his standing with Fabregas, whose scathing comments reflect the reality of a player who should be setting a far better example at this stage of his career.
Morata's World Cup hopes in the balance
Morata was dropped from Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad in October for the first time since 2018, and is facing an increasing battle to return to form in time to earn a place in La Roja’s World Cup squad in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.
The 87-cap striker captained his nation to glory in 2024 and to be omitted from this summer’s squad entirely would be major news – but he must quickly make things right with Fabregas and Como in order to return to form at club level first. Morata also recently split from wife Alice Campello, in a challenging period for the Spaniard both on and off the pitch.
