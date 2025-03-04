Carlo Ancelotti to return home to Roma? Club legend Francesco Totti urges Real Madrid boss to rejoin Italian giants and hails him as 'the best in the world'
Carlo Ancelotti is enjoying a successful second stint at the Spanish giants, but Francesco Totti would love to see the Italian take charge of Roma.
- Totti urges Ancelotti to manage Roma
- Believes he's the best man manager in the world
- Ancelotti contracted to Madrid until 2026