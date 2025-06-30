'He has the time!' - Carlo Ancelotti challenges Neymar to prove he can become a 'very important player' for Brazil again as countdown to 2026 World Cup begins Neymar C. Ancelotti Brazil World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Santos FC

Carlo Ancelotti has delivered a clear challenge to Neymar Jr, insisting the veteran forward has enough time to get back to his best and become a "very important player" for Brazil ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The former Real Madrid boss, who has officially taken charge of the Selecao, believes Neymar still has a role to play if he can stay fit and focused.