'The bar was bending!' - Burnley coach left in awe by 'absolute monster' JJ Watt's strength in club gym session before 'nervous' NFL legend won Cincinnati Bengals retirement bet with goalkeeper James Trafford
A Burnley coach was left in awe by JJ Watt's strength during a club gym session when the NFL legend flexed his muscles with the equipment.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Watt made his way to the Burnley gym
- Put heaviest weights on each side of bar
- Stunned coach with his muscle strength