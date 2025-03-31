Sporting Clube de Portugal v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Chris Burton

Bukayo Saka is BACK! Arsenal handed huge boost as Mikel Arteta confirms star winger is in contention to start Fulham clash after long injury layoff

B. SakaArsenalPremier League

Arsenal have been boosted by the news that Bukayo Saka is ready to make his long-awaited return from injury after months on the sidelines.

  • England international sidelined since December
  • Nursed his way back from hamstring complaint
  • Raring to go ahead of crucial run of fixtures
