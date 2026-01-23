Brooklyn Beckham's former coach reveals 'strange dynamic' with parents Sir David & Victoria with 'seen the anxiety' admission made amid public feud

Brooklyn also enjoyed short spells with Chelsea, Manchester United and Fulham before joining brothers Romeo and Cruz at Arsenal. He severed ties with the Gunners when no professional terms were tabled.

Alternative careers have been sought since then, but bonds with David and Victoria have been broken along the way. Brooklyn has now given his side of the story, with a lengthy social media post seeing him open with: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always come out.”

Brooklyn, who is married to Nicola Peltz, accused his parents of trying to ruin his marriage. He also sought to explain why he was not present at the 50th birthday celebrations of Manchester United legend and current Inter Miami co-owner, David.

He said: “We still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”

He concluded with: “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo op even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations.

“We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family!’ But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.

“The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”