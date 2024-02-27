'Broken down way too easily' - Alex Morgan admits USWNT were 'nowhere near' best level during shock Mexico defeat as she laments failure to even 'test the goalkeeper' in scathing performance assessment USAAlex MorganWomen's footballMexicoWorld Cup

Alex Morgan admits the USWNT were “nowhere near” their best and “broken down way too easily” in a shock 2-0 W Gold Cup defeat to Mexico.