Roberto De ZerbiGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'I have no intention to leave!' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi hints at Brighton stay after links with Liverpool and Bayern Munich

Roberto De ZerbiBrightonTransfersPremier LeagueBayern MunichBundesligaLiverpool

Roberto De Zerbi has insisted that he has "no intention to leave" Brighton despite being linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Intense speculation on De Zerbi's future
  • Italian courted by top European outfits
  • But De Zerbi wants to honour his "commitment" to Brighton

Editors' Picks