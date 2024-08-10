Brenden Aaronson Leeds United 2024Getty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

VIDEO: Brenden Aaronson scores stoppage-time equalizer for Leeds United as USMNT attacker begins Championship season on high note

USABrenden AaronsonChampionshipLeeds vs PortsmouthLeedsPortsmouth

The 23-year-old was subbed on late, scoring a crucial goal as Leeds bagged a point on opening day.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Leeds draw Portsmouth 3-3 on opening day
  • Brenden Aaronson bags equalizer
  • First Leeds goal since 2022 for American