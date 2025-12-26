Getty Images Sport
'Boys were f*cking brilliant!' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's Wrexham stars revel in remarkable comeback win over Sheffield United
Wrexham comeback from two goals down in 5-3 win over Sheffield United...
Wrexham pulled off a stunning 5-3 comeback victory over United in a breathless Championship contest that had everything. Trailing 3-1 in the first half and reeling from defensive errors, Phil Parkinson’s side looked set for another frustrating afternoon before turning the game on its head after the break.
The visitors had taken control thanks to a clinical double from Patrick Bamford and a headed goal from Callum O’Hare, capitalising on defensive lapses and momentarily silencing the Racecourse Ground. Despite playing well in spells, Wrexham were being punished for failing to defend their box with their usual discipline.
The second half, however, belonged entirely to the hosts as goals from Ryan Longman and Kieffer Moore hauled Wrexham level before the latter completed his personal redemption arc with a decisive strike late on. Josh Windass then sealed the win from the penalty spot, capping a four-goal surge that stunned United and reignited belief among the home supporters.
- Getty Images Sport
Wrexham stars and Parkinson revel in glorious victory
The emotion of the occasion spilled onto social media and into post-match interviews, with players openly celebrating both the performance and the togetherness shown on the pitch. McClean summed up the dressing room mood succinctly on Instagram, writing: "Boys were f*cking brilliant!"
Moore, who endured a difficult first half before scoring twice against his former club, thanked the supporters in a short post-match message. Speaking alongside George Thomasson, Moore said: "Thanks for your support today. Really happy to get the win for you all."
Thomasson added, "See you on the twenty-ninth against Preston," before Moore signed off with festive cheer, saying, "Merry Christmas to you all. Bye."
Manager Phil Parkinson was equally effusive when reflecting on the drama of the night. "Wow. It’s almost like it feels a bit surreal," he admitted. "Three-one down, and I felt we were playing okay. We just didn’t defend our box as well as we needed to… but I always still felt we were in the game."
Parkinson explained that his half-time message focused on belief and composure, adding: "If we kept playing with the quality we showed, the chances would come. And they did."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Phil Parkinson breaks down how Wrexham recovered from instability
The comeback was emblematic of Wrexham’s first Championship season in over four decades, a campaign defined by resilience, momentum swings and a refusal to be overawed by established names. Parkinson highlighted that spirit when discussing the response to recent setbacks and injuries, noting how the group reacted after adversity both on and off the pitch.
"There was accountability," he explained. "When you lose a game, it’s about not getting too down, but equally having a bit of accountability as well. And I felt we did that tonight."
The manager also pointed to the quiet intensity on the training ground in the days leading up to the match, suggesting the players had channelled disappointment into focus.
"It was a quiet training ground first few days when we came back in as you'd expect, but all you can do is football is pull together," he said. "And I think we've done that in a bit of adversity, not just with the result, with the injuries we've had and Jimmy gets suspended, O'Brien. We've had, you know, bits of bad luck along the way. But this club's all about pulling together in in those moments, and and we've done that tonight, not just the players and the staff, but the supporters as well."
Individual performances stood out too, as Parkinson singled out Thomasson for praise after deploying him in an unfamiliar role on the left side.
"It’s one thing doing it in training, but it’s another one producing it on a night like this in front of the cameras against a very good side," he said. "Enormous credit to him. He played with incredible heart and quality tonight."
Moore’s contribution was also lauded, with Parkinson stressing the importance of service and composure in front of goal, saying: "I mean, I think if the delivery's right, you know, Kieffer's gonna get on the end of things, and it was a brilliant header. And the second goal was just great football all around."
- Getty/GOAL
Wrexham now focus on an important set of clashes
Wrexham now face a quick turnaround, with attention immediately shifting to their next Championship fixture on 29 December against Preston. Parkinson confirmed that recovery and assessment will be key in the coming days, particularly given the physical demands of the festive schedule and the squad’s recent injury issues.
The Red Dragons also face a key clash in the upcoming fortnight when they take on Premier League side Nottingham Forest in round three of the FA Cup, in a match that could fortify their bid to believe that they can make it to the top-tier of English football at the end of the season.
Advertisement