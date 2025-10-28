'It looks really stupid' - Borussia Monchengladbach star apologises for red card challenge on Luis Diaz in Bayern Munich defeat

Bayern started a second-string backline for their game against Borussia Monchengladbach, with the likes of Sacha Boey, Tom Bischof and Kim Min-jae getting the nod ahead of regulars such as Jonathan Tah and Konrad Laimer. The visitors headed into this fixture as the table-toppers after seven wins in as many league games, while the hosts were hoping for their first win this season to get themselves up and running.

It was a pretty drab first half, despite Bayern dominating possession and creating chances at will. Borussia Monchengladbach kept the visitors' in check with valiant defending and had their goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas to thank for helping the team keep a clean sheet in the first half.

The second half, though, was a completely different story. Rejuvenated by the introductions of Raphael Guerreiro and young sensation Lennart Karl – who is set to extend his contract on his 18th birthday – the Bavarian giants scored thrice in the space of 17 second half minutes to put the game beyond any doubt. Substitute Guerreiro opened the scoring in the 64th minute before Michael Olise doubled the lead five minutes later. Karl, who became Bayern's youngest goal scorer in the Champions League last week, scored his first-ever goal in the top-flight to put the game to bed with less than 10 minutes in the 90 remaining.

Bayern registered 23 shot attempts, of which 13 were on target. On the other hand, their opponents managed just one shot, which came through a Kevin Stoger penalty in the second half. Stoger's effort hit the post.