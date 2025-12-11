AFP
Borussia Dortmund outcast set for January transfer after brutal 'others are better' verdict from coach Niko Kovac
Duranville yet to play this season
The highly-rated 19-year-old was once tipped for a bright future at the Westfalenstadion when he joined from Anderlecht in 2023. However, his time in the Bundesliga has been defined more by the treatment table than his performances on the pitch. He has made just 27 appearances in all competitions since then and is yet to make a senior appearance for the club this season. The last time he played was a brief appearance against Real Madrid in the Club World Cup during the summer after a season in which he started two of 12 Bundesliga appearances and two of his nine games in the Champions League.
According to reports from Kicker, Duranville’s camp is actively exploring options for a loan move in the winter transfer window. The decision comes directly off the back of Kovac’s public explanation for the winger's continued absence, a statement that has effectively frozen him out of the squad for the foreseeable future.
Kovac gives blunt reality check
When pressed on why Duranville continues to be omitted from matchday squads despite recovering from his latest muscle injury, Croatian coach Kovac offered a response that left little room for interpretation. Kovac did not hide behind fitness concerns or tactical jargon. Instead, he pointed to the sheer weight of competition at a club of Dortmund's stature.
"We are at BVB and there are really good players at BVB," Kovac stated when asked about his absence for last weekend's game against Hoffenheim. "He is too, but the others are better."
Kovac's verdict highlights the immense challenge the player faces in trying to dislodge the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Maximilian Beier, who have established themselves as Kovac's preferred options in the wide areas.
The report highlights that Duranville’s time at Dortmund has been severely hampered by recurring setbacks. Since his move from Anderlecht, the winger has been plagued by muscle injuries that have stunted his development. A move back to Anderlecht in January has been considered, though Werder Bremen have been identified as a possible destination.
Cole Campbell also wants out
Duranville is not the only young talent looking for the exit door as Kovac looks to trim his squad. Cole Campbell, the 19-year-old American forward, has also reportedly submitted a request to leave in January.
Like Duranville, Campbell has found his opportunities limited and feels his development is stagnating in the Regionalliga with the reserves. He has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of perspective in the first team and wants to prove himself at a higher level elsewhere.
With multiple young attackers expressing dissatisfaction with their game time, Dortmund face a potential reshaping of their attacking depth in January. Kovac appears willing to sanction these departures, prioritising a tighter group of players he feels he can rely on to deliver immediate results.
What comes next?
Following the fallout from the Champions League draw against Bodo/Glimt, where defender Nico Schlotterbeck criticised the substitutes for a lack of intensity, manager Kovac is under pressure to field only those players who can meet the physical and tactical demands of his system.
For Duranville, the coach's verdict is final for now. While his talent is acknowledged, the "others are better" comment confirms that his immediate future lies away from Dortmund. The January window will likely see him depart in search of the minutes he cannot find at the Westfalenstadion.
