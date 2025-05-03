Tottenham Hotspur v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

'It's still football!' - Bodo/Glimt star laughs off Spurs' concerns over artificial pitch in Norway ahead of Europa League semi-final second leg with Ange Postecoglou's side holding 3-1 aggregate lead

TottenhamBodoe/GlimtJ. GundersenD. KulusevskiBodoe/Glimt vs TottenhamEuropa LeagueA. Postecoglou

Bodo/Glimt star Jostein Gundersen has laughed off Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski's concerns about the Norwegian side's articifical pitch.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Spurs beat Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in Europa League
  • Spurs star has concerns about artificial pitch
  • Bodo/Glimt man laughs this off before second leg
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match