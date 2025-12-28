Getty Images Sport
Blow for Man City? Antoine Semenyo transfer situation 'quite clear' as Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola hopes forward stays for 'months and years'
Semenyo linked with Man City and other top clubs
Bournemouth suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat away to Brentford on Saturday, extending their winless run to nine matches and deepening concerns heading into the new year. Despite the heavy scoreline, Semenyo once again stood out as a rare bright spark, scoring his ninth goal of the season with a clever close-range finish.
The loss came amid growing speculation surrounding Semenyo’s future, with reports earlier in the week suggesting that Manchester City are advancing plans for a January move. A release clause, believed to be worth £65 million, is set to become active when the transfer window opens, placing Bournemouth under mounting pressure.
With January fast approaching, attention quickly turned to how Bournemouth might handle interest in one of their most influential players. While the club’s struggles continue on the pitch, their manager was keen to shift focus back to immediate fixtures rather than potential exits.
Iraola wants to keep Semenyo at Bournemouth as long as possible
Iraola did little to hide how highly he values Semenyo, reiterating his wish to keep the attacker at the club for as long as circumstances allow.
"No, the more games Antoine can play for us, [the better]," Iraola said when asked whether Bournemouth might prefer an early sale. "If he can play years for us, it's much better! If it cannot be years, it can be months. If he can only play weeks, it is weeks but the more time he plays with us, the better for us."
The Spaniard underlined how central Semenyo is to his side, even on difficult afternoons. "Antoine's situation is quite clear. Antoine is a massive player for us and even in games like today where probably he hasn't played well, he is always a threat to score and assist."
Iraola added any decision may ultimately be beyond his control, while confirming the forward remains available for selection. "Obviously, I don't want to lose him. This is quite clear, but there are some situations that are not under my control. He will be available to play again in three days [versus Chelsea] and then the next one and I hope he plays a lot more with us."
Semenyo shows importance to Cherries in loss to Brentford
Semenyo’s goal against Brentford was a brief moment of relief in an otherwise punishing afternoon for Bournemouth. Kevin Schade’s hat-trick proved decisive, with the home side exploiting defensive errors and punishing the Cherries’ slow start to race into a commanding lead.
Bournemouth found themselves two goals down at the break after Schade’s early opener and a costly own goal from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. Any hopes of a comeback were further dented early in the second half when Schade struck again, completing his treble late on after Semenyo had briefly reduced the deficit.
The result underlined how reliant Bournemouth have become on Semenyo’s output during a difficult spell. While results have dried up, the forward has continued to deliver at an individual level, reinforcing why interest from top clubs has intensified.
Bournemouth want to keep Semenyo - even if it is for mere weeks
Bournemouth face a quick turnaround with a tough trip to Chelsea next, a fixture Iraola has already indicated Semenyo will be available for. With crucial league games coming thick and fast, the Cherries will be desperate to hold onto their key attacker for as long as possible.
