Man City, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Liverpool and the biggest winners and losers of the 2026 January transfer window

Lazio kept their fading hopes of European qualification alive by netting a 100th-minute winner in Friday's Serie A clash with Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico. However, there were only 5,000 people to see Danilo Cataladi's last-gasp penalty - because the majority of the Biancocelesti's supporters were effectively on strike over a lack of investment in the senior squad.

Tellingly, coach Maurizio Sarri shares the fans' frustration, so he wasn't about to criticise them over the no-show in his post-match interview.

"These have been difficult weeks for multiple reasons," the visibly aggrieved Tuscan told DAZN. "I'm happy with the response of my team on a very peculiar evening without fans in the stadium. It wasn't easy, but as I said to the boys, 'What the fans did was an act of love.'"

One can certainly appreciate why the supporters felt compelled to take drastic action. While Lazio brought in five players during the January window, they only did so for half the money they made by selling key duo Valentin Castellanos and Matteo Guendozi inside the first eight days of the winter window. To make matters much, much worse, controversial club president Claudio Lotito was caught on camera blaming Sarri for players wanting to leave Lazio - which obviously didn't go over well with the former Chelsea boss.

"Just 10 days ago a player came into my office crying before he left, so there is no problem of rapport between me and the squad," Sarri told DAZN. "It seems unpleasant if they say that a player was sold because he didn't get along with me, especially as the players who have left told me a very different version of events." Indeed, Sarri claimed that some players "wanted to leave because they don't see any ambition in this club".

On the plus side, Lazio ultimately decided against allowing Alessio Romagnoli to move to Al-Sadd, but that was reportedly all down to Sarri's public and private protestations, while the defender's agent subsequently claimed that his client was still owed money in wages from the club.

Don’t be at all surprised, then, if the supporter strikes continue at the Stadio Olimpico in the coming weeks - and maybe even escalate...