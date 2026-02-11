AFP
Big blow for Barcelona as Marcus Rashford ruled out of Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid due to injury
Rashford absent for pivotal cup tie
Barcelona's hopes of lifting the Copa del Rey have taken a significant hit with the confirmation that Rashford will play no part in Thursday's semi-final showdown with Atletico Madrid. The forward, who has established himself as a key figure in the Blaugrana attack since his arrival on loan from Manchester United, was forced to undergo tests following discomfort in the aftermath of Saturday's league clash at Camp Nou.
The club released an official medical statement on Wednesday afternoon, confirming the nature of the setback. "The first team player Marcus Rashford has pain in his left knee after taking a blow in the game against Mallorca on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou," the statement read. "The player will miss Thursday's Copa del Rey game against Atlético Madrid."
While the club have not put a specific timeframe on his return, the omission from the squad for such a high-stakes encounter suggests the issue is significant enough to warrant immediate caution.
- Getty Images Sport
Attacking headache for the Blaugrana
Rashford’s absence leaves a gaping hole on the left flank of Barcelona’s attack. His pace, direct running, and ability to cut inside have been instrumental in breaking down stubborn defences this season, traits that would have been vital against a rugged Atletico side.
The loss is compounded by the fact that Barcelona are entering a defining period of their season. With the league title race heating up and silverware on the line in the cup, losing a player of Rashford’s calibre disrupts the rhythm and chemistry of the forward line. The Englishman’s ability to link up with Robert Lewandowski has been a hallmark of Barca’s offensive play, and his unavailability forces a tactical reshuffle just 24 hours before kick-off.
The manager will now have to decide whether to stick with a traditional 4-3-3 using a natural replacement or to tweak the system to incorporate an extra midfielder.
Raphinha doubt adds to injury woes
To make matters worse, Rashford is not the only high-profile absentee in the attacking department. Brazilian winger Raphinha remains a major doubt and is unlikely to feature after failing to resume full first-team training this week. The former Leeds United man has been struggling with a muscular overload and has been working away from the main group in a bid to regain fitness.
Speaking briefly to reporters earlier in the week, Raphinha provided a candid update on his condition, admitting that while he is improving, he is not yet ready for the intensity of competitive action. “I’m feeling better, we’re taking it day by day," he said. "I can’t lie, I’d love to say I can play on Thursday, but I’m cutting it a bit close."
With both first-choice wingers potentially unavailable, Barcelona’s depth will be tested to its limit. The lack of Raphinha’s creativity on the right combined with the loss of Rashford’s goal threat on the left means the creative burden will fall heavily on other players.
- Getty Images Sport
Can Atleti stop Barca's winning streak?
The timing of this double injury blow plays perfectly into the hands of Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side are renowned for their ability to frustrate opponents and hit them on the break, and they will be emboldened by the news that Barcelona are arriving in the capital without two of their most potent weapons.
Thursday's clash at the Metropolitano promises to be a hostile environment, and Barcelona will need to show immense character to come away with a positive result to take back to Catalonia for the second leg. Hansi Flick's team are on a six game winning run and have won 17 of their last 18.
Advertisement