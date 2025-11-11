'By far the best' - Casemiro defends Neymar's 'different lifestyle' as he ranks Brazil co-star as better than Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema & Luka Modric

The ex-Real Madrid midfielder believes it is necessary for the Selecao to be built around a star like Neymar, urging Ancelotti to take note of Messi's integral role in Argentina's World Cup success in 2022.

"If I have to stretch myself thin on the field so he can make the final pass, score the goal [I'll do it]," he said. "In the 2022 World Cup, people asked: 'Is Neymar the star player of the team?' And I answered like this: 'If there's a penalty in the last minute of the semi-final, who's going to take it?' I think Neymar is irresistible for anyone, but we know he has to be at his best. It's much more up to him to know what to do and what not to do, but I think we need him. With his quality, we need him."

Asked if it is worth stretching the team tactically to suit Neymar would be wise, he replied: "Absolutely. Argentina did that with Messi. I'll say it again: with their three best players in the world [Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar], you can put Neymar in and do that. It's not that Neymar will just stand still while we run. That doesn't exist. But Argentina did that. Julián Alvarez would drop back, and Messi would play as a false nine. They were defending in a low block, and Messi was just standing there up front.

"The quality of these players is undeniable, you can't waste them, they have so much talent. And in football today, the line between winning and losing is very thin. These players are the ones who break that line. Against Croatia [in the quarter-final], for example, Neymar, at one point, scored a goal and that was it: he solved Brazil's problem at that moment. The game was tight, the game was difficult, and at that moment he scored a great goal and that was it, it was 1-0 for us."