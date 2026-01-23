Getty
Benjamin Sesko told he's NOT the striker Man Utd need right now as Teddy Sheringham slams Red Devils for Harry Kane transfer failure
Striker problems: Big names have struggled to deliver
Several options have been tried in that role across recent seasons, from Romelu Lukaku to Rasmus Hojlund via Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial. None have really looked up to the job, with big money being invested without seeing much of a return.
Faith was placed in Sesko during the summer of 2025, as the 22-year-old forward became the latest man to be charged with the task of leading the line and delivering on the expectations of a fan base that is crying out for tangible success.
- Getty
Is Sesko the best long-term option for Man Utd?
Sesko has only recorded five goals through 19 appearances, and 1999 Treble winner Sheringham - speaking in association with Mr Q - has told GOAL of why more recruitment questions need to be asked in Manchester. He said: “I’ve quite liked Benjamin Sesko recently. I thought he played very well at Leeds, linking play up. He scored a couple of goals recently. But he is a young lad, still learning his game. There is a big difference between a young lad enjoying his game for an average Premier League team and then going in at Man United and being expected to lead the line for a top club and challenging for honours. He’s still finding his game. I believe he will be a good player. It’s not what Man United need at the moment, someone learning, they need the finished article in there.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Be like Zlatan! Advice for Sesko
Another ex-United striker, Louis Saha, has said of Sesko needing to take inspiration from an enigmatic Swede that once filled the Red Devils’ No.9 jersey: “That's basically it, Benjamin Sesko is like a young Zlatan Ibrahimovic and he needs to grow the same way. Ibrahimovic was well known to work really hard, whether on or off the field. So Sesko has to do the same. He has to have that passion to believe that he's going to create some amazing moments for the fans, and have this arrogance to express it.
“Some things are going to come off, some not, and you have to accept it. The Ibrahimovic style is definitely that. It's about having that confidence in every match, Sesko needs to inspire himself.
“I think he has the quality. Technically, we have all seen that he is capable of doing a lot of things. Ibrahimovic was a terrific player and managed to be very, very consistent all through his career. That is the type of aura Sesko needs to express.”
- Getty/GOAL
Osimhen transfer: Is Nigerian star the solution?
It could be that United are forced back into the market for another striker during the summer of 2026, with speculation regarding supposed interest in Nigeria international Victor Osimhen surfacing again.
He is a proven finisher and has seen a Premier League transfer mooted for some time. Quizzed on whether the current Galatasaray goal-getter is worth a punt, Sheringham added: “Maybe. There is still a long time between now and the end of the season. Sesko will get his chance again. I know Michael [Carrick] dropped him, but he will - by watching and being around the football club - learn about what it takes to be a centre-forward for Manchester United. I hope they stick with him. I think he’s a talented boy and has got something about him.
“But, they need results now, as ever at Manchester United. They need results. If they need to bring in someone else that is a proven goalscorer, for me they should have done it years ago by bringing in Harry Kane, three years ago, but they didn’t. They went down the slightly less expensive route in Hojlund and you see what you end up with, you end up with an okay player rather than a top player leading the line.”
Kane is now rewriting the history books at Bayern Munich, where his trophy duck has been broken, while Denmark international Hojlund is taking in a loan spell at Serie A champions Napoli. It remains to be seen what approach United will take when it comes to answering the questions that their central striking berth continues to pose.
Advertisement