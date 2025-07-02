Real Madrid CF v Juventus FC: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Be more aggressive' - Xabi Alonso explains what he wants from Trent Alexander-Arnold and fellow Real Madrid full-backs as coach looks to fix Carlo Ancelotti issue

Real MadridX. AlonsoC. AncelottiT. Alexander-ArnoldF. GarciaF. MendyLaLiga

Xabi Alonso explained what he expects from his Real Madrid full-backs and also addressed one issue highlighted by his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alonso lays down his expectations from his full-backs
  • Wants them to be more aggressive
  • Brought up issues highlighted by Ancelotti last season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match