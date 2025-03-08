A sensational collapse! Bayern Munich surrender two-goal lead in shock loss to relegation battlers Bochum after Joao Palhinha red card as Thomas Muller & Harry Kane fail to inspire comeback Bayern Munich Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Bochum Bochum

Bayern Munich's 125-year anniversary celebrations were spoiled by Bochum, who completed a sensational comeback to win 3-2 at the Allianz Arena.