Getty Images Sport
'Absolutely no sense!' - Bayern Munich rule themselves out of Mohamed Salah race amid Liverpool standoff
Is Salah staying at Liverpool?
Following his snub from the Liverpool starting line for the third consecutive Premier League match last weekend, Salah had an outburst in front of the media where he slammed the club and the manager and also cast doubt on his future at Anfield. The Egypt international said: "I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep their promises.
"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club. This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much, I will always do. I called my mum yesterday - you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew. Yesterday I said to [my parents], ‘Come to the Brighton game.’ I don’t know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now. I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa Cup [of Nations]. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there."
- Getty Images Sport
Will Bayern Munich sign Salah?
Following his public outburst, Salah has been tipped to move away from Anfield next month and several top clubs in Europe, including Bayern Munich, and the Saudi Pro League, have been linked with the winger.
Bayern chief Max Eberl, however, ruled out the possibility of the Liverpool star joining them as he told DAZN: "We have an outstanding talent in Lennart Karl. Putting someone ahead of him now makes absolutely no sense."
He added: "We've talked about the squad before - we have players coming back [from injury]. The transfers are coming from within. There are no plans to bring in any new players right now; the squad is homogeneous and balanced. A new player could also cause unrest because roles would shift."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Salah told he has the 'brains of a beetle'
Amid the conflict at Anfield, Slot found support from compatriot and Dutch legend Marco van Basten as the former striker slammed Salah for his behaviour. Van Basten told Ziggo Sport: "I'd say: the brains of a cockchafer. If you react like that... He did very well last year, but this season he's not good. He's just been bad these past few months. I always find Slot honest and straightforward. He doesn't shy away from a fight and ultimately doesn't say anything unwise. Salah, on the other hand, really started attacking the man and reacting incorrectly."
- AFP
Slot's response to Salah's outburst
A day after Salah went public with his frustration over the lack of game time, Slot addressed the media to share his reaction, as he said: "I don't feel that my authority has been undermined. It's not the way I feel it. It's not about me, if my life is difficult, yes or no, that's not very important in a situation like this. It's if it is more difficult for the team and for the club. No one likes us to be in the situation we're in at the moment. First of all, it's difficult to see staff members who work so hard are affected by the situation we're in now. Mainly because of the results. I'm the manager, I have to pick a team so to a certain extent I'm important, but my focus is on the team and not on me."
When asked if Salah would remain at Liverpool in the long term, Slot replied: "I have no clue. I cannot answer that question at this moment in time."
Advertisement