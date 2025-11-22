Harry Kane's Bayern Munich left stunned after Luis Diaz hit with hefty Champions League ban for red card against PSG

Bayern have now been handed the difficult task of trying to create further distance between themselves and Arsenal without the aid of Diaz. The two teams lock horns in north London on Wednesday.

Diaz will also miss Bayern’s European clashes with Portuguese side Sporting CP and Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday, 9 December and Wednesday, 21 January respectively. The Bavarians’ head coach Vincent Kompany said earlier on Friday that he expected Diaz to receive a one-game ban from UEFA.

Diaz has been in excellent form for Bayern since arriving from Premier League side Liverpool in the summer. The 28-year-old has scored 11 goals in 17 games in all competitions for the German giants, who also top the Bundesliga table.

Quick to build a telepathic relationship with star striker Kane, Diaz has also recorded four assists in the Bundesliga this season. Meanwhile, the England captain has scored a remarkable 23 goals in Bayern’s 17 games in all competitions this season.

