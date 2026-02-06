Getty
Bayern Munich learn Harry Kane medical update after star striker's fitness put in doubt due to illness
Kane set to be fit for Hoffenheim clash
Kane missed training in midweek, with Bayern confirming the England captain had been struck down with an illness. They revealed that he was absent from their midweek training session ahead of this week's clash with Hoffenheim. Vincent Kompany's men are currently six points clear of Dortmund at the top of the table but Hoffenheim are third and sit nine points back. A win this weekend, then, is vital for Kompany's side, and Kane's availability will increase their chances of taking all three points.
Earlier this season, Bayern beat Hoffenheim 4-1, with Kane scoring a superb hat-trick.
- Getty
Kane given advice by former Bayern manager
Kane now has a staggering record of 36 goals in 32 games in all competitions this season and former Bayern boss Felix Magath has urged him to stay in and around the penalty area, in a classic case of discourse following a player. The England star has forever dropped deep to impact play but Magath believes he should stop.
He told reporters: “I would always use players according to their strengths. Harry Kane can score goals. He's praised by everyone and everyone cheers that he also runs around at the back. But that's not his job.”
On Kane needing to remember what his “strengths” are, Magath added: “If he were to run around up front instead of in midfield or at the back, that would be better for the team.
“The Bayern team's momentum is currently lacking. FC Bayern impressed in the first half of the season because they were so dominant. They had everything under control and you never had the feeling that anything could go wrong. Since the winter break, that dominance has disappeared. You could see that against HSV.”
He went on to say that the team is “not only conceding goals, but actually getting into trouble”.
“It's never good for a team when they're unchallenged at the top and have no opponents left. That's when you become complacent.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Kane hails Kompany for 'merciless' ambition
Kane has revealed the impact manager Kompany has had on his form, revealing that the former Burnley boss has told his charges to be "merciless" in pursuit of their goals.
Kane has told Bild: “I remember my first phone call with the coach when he took over the job at Bayern. Even then, he told me that we would be merciless with all our opponents.”
He added: “It's the mentality that the coach brought here. From the very first moment, he said: 'If we're one goal ahead, we'll go for the second. And if we're three ahead, we'll go for the fourth.' That's our mindset. It's already evident in the way we train. There's real competition – and we bring that onto the pitch in the games.”
- Getty Images
England captain eyeing early Bundesliga title triumph
Kane is already thinking about winning his second Bundesliga title ahead of this weekend's clash.
He added: “I wouldn't complain if we won the championship in March or April. I think with our current mindset, it wouldn't matter. We'll just keep playing the way we always have.”
That could leave plenty in the tank for European exploits, with Bayern finishing second in the league phase, only behind Arsenal. Kane has scored eight goals in eight outings in Europe.
Advertisement