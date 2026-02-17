Bayern Munich go to war with agents! Uli Hoeness slams 'outrageous' negotiations with over-paid representatives after Dayot Upamecano contract saga

The Bavarian giants have finally secured the long-term future of Upamecano, but the arduous nature of the negotiations has left a bitter taste in the mouth of the club's hierarchy. Hoeness has revealed that the club are prepared to take drastic action against agents who try to hold the club to ransom or drive up prices artificially.

He insists that Bayern will increasingly say "no" to exorbitant demands and is even considering blacklisting certain advisors. He also warned players that they cannot hide behind their agents, insisting they must take some responsibility for their excessive demands.

"You can tell the player: 'If your agent continues to negotiate so outrageously, we will no longer discuss your future with us.' It has to go that far," he said to Bild.

"We might also put one or two agents – if they behave unfairly – on a list and tell them that we will no longer sign players they represent. That would be the next step."