Barcelona pull out of Joshua Kimmich race following rise to prominence of La Masia star

Getty Images SportParshva ShahBarcelona pull out of Joshua Kimmich race following rise to prominence of La Masia starTransfersLaLigaBundesligaJ. KimmichM. CasadoBarcelonaBayern MunichBarcelona have decided to pull out of the race for Joshua Kimmich following Marc Casado's rise to prominence under Hansi Flick.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarca no longer pursuing KimmichCasado has taken giant leaps under FlickClub believe in the youngster's potentialFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below